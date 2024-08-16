METALLICA Frontman JAMES HETFIELD Featured In The Flying V Documentary Interview - "It Was Something I Dreamed Of Having"

The Flying V Documentary YouTube channel has released a new interview featuring Metallica frontman James Hetfield. he talks about the Flying V guitar, Mercyful Fate and his friendship with guitarist Michael Denner, and more.

Hetfield: "It was something I dreamed of having, a Flying V. The third guitar that I ever owned was a Flying V. It was not white but I made it white (laughs), and it wasn't a Gibson either so I got a little Gibson thing (sticker) and put it on there. I couldn't afford one back then. Tzhere were quite a few copycats of the Flying V, so it was easy to find - in America especially - a Korean or Japanese knock-off, which mine was.

James Hetfield has donated a unique experience to benefit his friends with the Adaptive Sports Foundation and their auction currently running through Charitybuzz. 100% of the net proceeds raised by this auction will go to the non-profit's efforts to empower the lives of children and adults with physical and cognitive disabilities through adaptive sports.

Enjoy dinner with James Hetfield of Metallica in Colorado. You and up to three additional guests will join James Hetfield, iconic lead singer, rhythm guitarist and co-founder of Metallica, for a meal in Edwards, CO (near Vail). Plus, you will be joined for the meal by an Adaptive Sports Foundation athlete and an accompanying staff member, who will share their success story with James and your group.

The current bid is $28,500. The auction, which can be found here, ends on August 21st at 3:02 pm EDT. Additional details are as follows: