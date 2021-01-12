METALLICA Frontman JAMES HETFIELD Pays Tribute To MARSHA ZAZULA - "She Was Our Mother When I Had None"

Marsha Zazula, a partner/co-founder of Megaforce Records, passed away Sunday (January 10) at her home in Florida at the age of 68. Metallica frontman James Hetfield issued the following statement via Q Prime / Adrenaline PR:

"Marsha Z is the Metal Matriarch of the East Coast. She was our mother when I had none. She made great sacrifices for Metallica to grow. Thank you, Marsha. Love and positive energy to the Zazula family."

Drummer Lars Ulrich took to social media to pay tribute to Marsha Zazula. His message is below.

"Thank you Marsha for making it happen... For supporting us, for encouraging us, for advising us, for sheltering us, for feeding us, and most importantly for cheering us on and along with your husband Jonny, believing in the possibilities of how a gang of misfits and outsiders like ourselves could connect with a larger and likeminded audience… You were an incredibly selfless matriarch and we’ll be forever grateful for the impact you had on our lives. Rest In Peace."





The incredible story of how Jonny Z and Marsha founded Megaforce Records can be found in the book Heavy Tales: The Metal. The Music. The Madness, which was released last year. A massive seven-disc physical audio CD edition of the book, read by the author himself, is available now.

“At last, the wait is over,” Zazula says. “Heavy Tales has been out in a digital format prior but has never before been available as a seven-CD collection where not only I get to tell my story, but I get to answer over two hours of heavy questions which was taken from live radio broadcasts.”

Unlike the previous audio addition, the physically copy contains a bonus disc containing over 100 amazing photos that originally appeared in the print edition of the book. The audio CD is available in most libraries and retailers nationwide.

Released last year in physical format, Heavy Tales is the detailed, story of how Jonny Z founded legendary New Jersey-based label Megaforce Records with his wife, Marsha, and built a dynasty unmatched by others, forever changing the scope of heavy metal.

Born in 1952, Zazula began his extraordinary journey as a renegade youth who went from living on the streets of the Bronx in New York City, to later working on Wall Street, and eventually (and unexpectedly) transitioning into the music business and discovering Metallica, Anthrax and others. Today, Jonny Z remains one of the most respected names in heavy metal.