METALLICA Frontman JAMES HETFIELD Talks Guitars Used To Record 72 Seasons - "I'm Always Searching For A Better Guitar Sound, And I End Up With Stuff I've Used Before" (Video)

Metallica has shared a new video clip accompanied by the following message:

"Creating an album is always a pursuit of perfection, and when it comes to picking the right instrument for the job, looks can be deceiving. In his exclusive So What! interview, James reminisces on the guitars used to create the sound of 72 Seasons, and how he learned not to judge a book by its cover (or rather, a guitar by its paint)."

72 Seasons was released on April 14 via the band’s own Blackened Recordings. Produced by Greg Fidelman with frontman James Hetfield and drummer Lars Ulrich, and clocking in at over 77 minutes, the 12-track 72 Seasons is Metallica’s first full length collection of new material since 2016’s Hardwired…To Self-Destruct.

72 Seasons tracklisting:

"72 Seasons"

"Shadows Follow"

"Screaming Suicide"

"Sleepwalk My Life Away"

"You Must Burn!"

"Lux Æterna"

"Crown Of Barbed Wire"

"Chasing Light"

"If Darkness Had A Son"

"Too Far Gone?"

"Room Of Mirrors"

"Inamorata"

"You Must Burn!" video:

"Chasing Light" video:

"Crown Of Barbed Wire" video:

"Too Far Gone?" video:

"Shadows Follow" video:

"72 Seasons" video:

"If Darkness Had A Son" video:

"Screaming Suicide" video:

“Lux Æterna” video:

"Sleepwalk My Life Away" video:

"Room Of Mirrors" video: