METALLICA Guitarist KIRK HAMMETT Featured In Career-Spanning Interview With Producer / Songwriter RICK BEATO (Video)

In the clip below, producer / songwriter / educator Rick Beato - who also has a popular YouTube channel, Everything Music - catches up with Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett for a career-spanning interview. He his career, gear, influences, and the endless popularity of Metallica.

Metallica's M72 World Tour No Repeat Weekend continued in Montréal, Quebec (Canada) last weekend, and you can now pre-order the live recordings.

Says Metallica: "Relive the August 11 & 13 concerts at Stade Olympique with the ultimate souvenir... an official live audio recording on CD. Both shows are available now for pre-order in the Met Store individually and as a bundle. Thanks again for two amazing shows in Montréal. We hope to see you all again soon!"

Pre-order Night 1 here, Night 2 here, and the Night 1/Night 1 bundle here.

Metallica's M72 World Tour No Repeat Weekend lands at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on August 18 & 20. Find the band's tour itinerary here.