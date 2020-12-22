METALLICA Guitarist KIRK HAMMETT Featured In New Episode Of Gibson TV's "Icons"; Complete 2-Hour Episode Now Streaming

In the latest episode of “Icons”, Gibson TV sits down with one of the most influential metal guitarists of all time, Kirk Hammett.

Since 1983, Kirk Hammett has been the lead guitarist and a contributing songwriter for heavy metal trailblazers Metallica. Prior to joining the band, he formed the group Exodus during the birth of the San Francisco thrash metal movement.

Through archival and never before seen photos and video, Kirk takes viewers on a ride through his 37 years as lead guitarist of Metallica while sharing personal stories about his childhood, getting his first Gibson Flying V, the tragic death of bassist Cliff Burton and the recording of the group’s pivotal albums including Kill ’Em All, Ride The Lightning, Master of Puppets, ...And Justice For All and The Black Album.