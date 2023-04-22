METALLICA Guitarist KIRK HAMMETT Reveals The "Secret Weapon" Behind His Guitar Tone On 72 Seasons Album

In a new interview with Total Guitar, Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett revealed the "secret weapon" that’s the beating heart of his current guitar tone, which can be heard on the band's new critically acclaimed album, 72 Seasons.

Hammett has been relying on the SoloDallas Schaffer Replica EX Tower unit as the secret sauce of his guitar tone, with the unit helping him achieve his “super-dynamic lead sound”.

Hammett: "The Tower is a bit of a secret weapon – I can’t believe I’m telling you about it! It’s a large part of how I got that super-dynamic lead sound. It’s really full-sounding – there’s a lot of mid, but it doesn’t sound harsh or too bold or solid. The harmonic distortion is amazing. I hit a note on Greeny and it literally will never quit. The tone on 72 Seasons is based on my live sound."

Read more here.

Metallica’s new album, 72 Seasons, was released on April 14 via the band’s own Blackened Recordings. The band have achieved their fourth UK #1 album, and first in 15 years, with 72 Seasons.

The heavy metal outfit reach the summit with their eleventh studio album; outselling the rest of the Top 5 combined. Previously, the group enjoyed chart-topping success with their eponymous 1991 LP Metallica, 1996 release Load and 2008 record Death Magnetic.

72 Seasons also tops the UK's Official Vinyl Albums Chart, proving the most popular record on wax this week, and lands at #1 on the Official Record Store Chart as the week’s most-purchased LP in the UK’s independent record shops.

Speaking exclusively to Official Charts, Metallica say: “Number 1 in the UK? Spectacular! We’re grateful. Thank you, UK - we can’t wait to see you!”

As mentioned earlier, 72 Seasons also debuted at #1 on Australia's ARIA Top 50 Albums Chart.

Produced by Greg Fidelman with frontman James Hetfield and drummer Lars Ulrich, and clocking in at over 77 minutes, the 12-track 72 Seasons is Metallica’s first full length collection of new material since 2016’s Hardwired…To Self-Destruct.

For a full listing of configurations and further information, go to metallica.com.

72 Seasons tracklisting:

"72 Seasons"

"Shadows Follow"

"Screaming Suicide"

"Sleepwalk My Life Away"

"You Must Burn!"

"Lux Æterna"

"Crown Of Barbed Wire"

"Chasing Light"

"If Darkness Had A Son"

"Too Far Gone?"

"Room Of Mirrors"

"Inamorata"

"Inamorata" video:

"You Must Burn!" video:

"Chasing Light" video:

"Crown Of Barbed Wire" video:

"Too Far Gone?" video:

"Shadows Follow" video:

"72 Seasons" video:

"If Darkness Had A Son" video:

"Screaming Suicide" video:

“Lux Æterna” video:

"Sleepwalk My Life Away" video

"Room Of Mirrors"