METALLICA Guitarist KIRK HAMMETT's Top 10 Horror Books To Read Before You Die; Video

Gibson TV has released the video below, along with the following message:

"If you know Kirk Hammett, you know he LOVES horror movies and all things that go bump in the night! Well, just in time for Halloween, check out this unreleased clip from Metal And Monsters on GTV!

"In this exclusive interview with Metallica guitarist and horror fanatic Kirk Hammett, he shares his top 10 favorite horror books of all time, featuring works by renowned authors such as Edgar Allan Poe, Peter Straub, Stephen King, H.P. Lovecraft, Shirley Jackson, Dan Simmons, Thomas Harris, Clive Barker, and Anne Rice. Watch as Kirk takes us through the books that have scared and inspired him since he was a kid, all starting with his childhood discovery of Edgar Allan Poe.

"From classic horror like The Tell-Tale Heart and The Shining to hidden gems like Carrion Comfort by Dan Simmons, Kirk reveals the books that really freak him out. He also talks about the dark worlds created by horror masters like H.P. Lovecraft, Clive Barker, and Peter Straub and how their stories have influenced his love of all things scary–and how they have actually influenced tracks by Metallica!

"He also shares some personal stories including his connection to Anne Rice and how her book Interview with the Vampire ties into his time in San Francisco. Whether you like horror, Metallica, or both, this video is full of creepy goodness and offers some of the best horror books of all time–just in time for the spooky season!"

Watch the full episode of Metal And Monsters with Kirk Hammett below: