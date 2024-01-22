METALLICA Hosting Auction For Signed Play ’Em All Bataclan Poster Set; Video

Metallica have released the video below, along with the following message:

"We are hosting an auction for a Signed Play ’Em All Bataclan Poster Set from January 22 to January 29 on behalf of our friends at Live Nation and Les Restos du Coeur. Les Restos du Coeur is a French non-profit organization distributing free meals and goods, assisting with housing, and fighting against poverty and exclusion in all its forms. It was also the recipient of the funds raised by the May 17 & 19, 2023, Metallica shows at Stade de France."

More info here.

Play ’Em All - A Metallica Celebration was a live music event included in Metallica’s Paris Takeover the day between the M72 World Tour shows at Stade de France. Eight French bands - Mass Hysteria, Loudblast, Tagada Jones, Manard and Flockos (From Ultra Vomit), Skip The Use, Landmvrks, Tribute To Thrash, and Pogo Car Crash Control - took the stage at the Bataclan, covering Metallica songs.