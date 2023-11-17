METALLICA, JUDAS PRIEST, TOOL, GRETA VAN FLEET To Headline 10th Anniversary Edition Of Norway's Tons Of Rock Festival

Norway's Tons Of Rock festival will celebrate its 10th anniversary in 2024, with the fest scheduled for June 26-29 in Oslo.

"We couldn’t be more pleased with our headliners for our ten-year anniversary - legends, icons and the new blood of rock and metal united. It will be an amazing four-day party," says CEO of Tons Of Rock, Jarle Kvåle.

He adds: "Bringing Metallica to Norway and Tons Of Rock is bigger than words can describe. To see them at Tons Of Rock in our 10th year is indescribable. International stars like Metallica, Tool, Judas Priest, Greta Van Fleet and Parkway Drive mixed with Norwegian national treasures like Satyricon, Abbath performing a unique Immortal set and our Swedish neighbours Opeth doing a fan picked set is an absolute dream line up, and there are still over 30 more bands to be announced."

Current lineup: Metallica, Tool, Judas Priest, Greta Van Fleet, Parkway Drive, Abbath performs Immortal, Satyricon, Opeth, Seigmen, Motorpsycho, Oslo Ess, Better Lovers, Igorrr, Orange Goblin, Rotting Christ, Thundermother, Thy Art Is Murder, While She Sleeps,

Black Debbath.

2023 was a record year for Tons Of Rock, reaching out to over 100,000 fans at Oslo’s Ekeberg. Tons Of Rock welcomed visitors from 72 different countries. The festival is experiencing a booming interest from all around the globe and will be celebrating 10 years in 2024.

"Tons of Rock has been scanning the city for years, looking for a new suitable area in Oslo to meet the demand for accommodations from traveling attendees. We are thrilled to announce that in 2024, we are introducing a new festival camp at the Bjerke racetrack, complementing the offerings at Ekeberg camping. Oslo is an easy fly in from all European countries and a great place to enjoy Norwegian tradition and innovation at its best."

(Metallica photo by Tim Saccenti)