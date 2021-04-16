METALLICA - KIRK HAMMETT's Signed Glow In The Dark "Ouija Board" Guitar At Auction; Estimated To Fetch $300,000 - $350,000

Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett's number one glow in the dark Oujia Board guitar is up for auction at Gotta Have Rock And Roll, with a minimum bid of $225,000. The guitar is expected to sell for $300,000 - $350,000.

Description: It was around 1990 that Metallica guitarist Kirk Hammett first approached ESP with the idea of a guitar that made use of graphic elements from Hasbro’s classic Ouija® mystical board game. Back then, before the age of digital cameras and internet communication, creating a guitar like this took some ingenuity. They got a Ouija® board, and used a combination of a copy machine and a pair of scissors to properly position the art elements on the guitar’s body. ESP faxed the result to their ESP Custom Shop in Japan, and the rest is history: the Ouija™ guitar became one of the most well-known and coveted signature models in ESP history.

This very guitar was Hammett's number one instrument throughout the 1990s. He played and used this guitar on stage frequently. The guitar was used extensively for the albums: Load, Reload, Garage Inc., The Black Album and S&M. This can be considered one of the most important guitars in the history of metal music.

This guitar came directly from Kirk Hammett, with photographs of Hammett presenting the guitar to the current owner. Additional photographs of Hammett writing the history of the guitar on the back of the instrument are also included. The guitar comes with one of Kirk's stage used guitar straps that he signed as well as the original touring guitar case. The value of this guitar cannot be understated as this is the most important Metallica guitar to ever surface in public auction. The guitar is in very good condition. The guitar comes with the original photographs of Hammett presenting the guitar to the current owner, the signed stage used guitar strap and the original touring case. Also comes with a Gotta Have Rock & Roll Certificate of Authenticity.

