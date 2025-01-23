METALLICA Land Two Classic Singles In The Top 40 Of The UK's "Official Rock & Metal Singles Chart" This Week

Forbes Senior Contributor, Hugh McIntyre, is reporting that Metallica is one of the big winners on this week’s "Official Rock & Metal Singles Chart", the ranking of the most successful tunes in those styles in the United Kingdom. They can almost always be found somewhere on the tally, but this time around, they fill a pair of spaces, with both of their cuts standing out as Top 40 hits, decades after they were released.

“Enter Sandman” lifts very slightly this time around on the list of the bestselling tracks of any rock subgenre throughout the country. This frame, it pushes from #16 to #15, but it’s not their only appearance on that roster at the moment.

Another one of Metallica’s most familiar songs, “Nothing Else Matters,” proves how much it does still matter to this day. The smash narrowly manages to find space on the 40-spot roster this time around, landing at #40 on the "Official Rock & Metal Singles Chart", after not finding space last week.

Read more at Forbes, and check out the "Official Rock & Metal Singles Chart" - featuring tracks from Guns N' Roses, Led Zeppelin, Black Sabbath, AC/DC, and others - here.