METALLICA - Last Chance To Bid For Items And Experiences In 2024 Helping Hands Auction

"It’s your last chance to get your hands on the incredible items and experiences available in the 2024 Helping Hands Auction," states an update from Metallica. "With live music VIP packages, sports memorabilia, fine art, gifts from fellow musicians, and now our very own instruments used during the show, something is sure to catch your eye.

"Bidding closes tomorrow, January 7, 2025, at 12 PM, PT.

"All proceeds benefit our foundation, All Within My Hands. AWMH is dedicated to creating sustainable communities by supporting workforce education, the fight against hunger, and other critical local services."

Browse the auction here.

New to Metallica's The Met Store is the Metallica Poker Set.

"Know when to hold 'em? Know when to fold 'em? Know when to walk away and when to run? Oh shit, wrong band. Sorry. Metallica poker is for all!"

Retailing for $199.99 (US), the 200 piece poker set includes:

- Multi-color decal chip inlay chips (Scary Guys and Ninja Star art)



- Playing cards (new custom artwork by Squindo)



- Buttons



- Dice

Comes in custom case with Scary Guy artwork. Case measures approximately 9.5"x11.5"x2.5".

Order here.