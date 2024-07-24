METALLICA Launch Orion: A Tribute To CLIFF BURTON Online Museum Exhibit

Metallica have checked in with the following update:

"Now that The Metallica Black Box has made the move to Metallica.com, we’re excited to share our first exhibit launch with you. This one has been a long time coming, and we know you’ve been eagerly awaiting it. Introducing Orion: A Tribute to Cliff Burton, honoring the life and legacy of the man and the musician.

The first of four releases in this exhibit, today’s drop contains everything from old photos and personal letters to new exclusive video interviews. A huge thanks to the Burton family and friends for helping us celebrate Cliff this way."

Check out Orion: A Tribute To Cliff Burton here.

KnuckleBonz Inc. and The Cliff Burton Estate recently announced they will launch a Cliff Burton KnuckleBonz Limited Edition Collectible Statue, with a portion of all proceeds going to the Cliff Burton Music Scholarship Fund for Rising Youth Musicians.

Pre-sales now available at KnuckleBonz.com; only 3000 available worldwide. The ship date is estimated for early 2025.

The Burton Family has issued this statement: "The Burton Family is proud to have Cliff featured a second time in the KnuckleBonz Rock Iconz Series. Continuing the mission of Cliff’s father, the late Ray Burton, the Cliff Burton family fosters the next generation of musical talent by awarding scholarships to rising youth musicians. We handpick individuals from around the world with the same enthusiasm for music and dedication to their craft as the late bassist Cliff Burton."

The Cliff Burton Rock Iconz Statue is hand-crafted by KnuckleBonz artists using a fine-arts process where each figure is hand-cast, painted and numbered. Each statue comes with a certificate of authenticity on the base.