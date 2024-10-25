METALLICA Launch Pre-Order For Official Live Recordings From Mexico City Dates

Metallica have announced the upcoming release of the official live recordings from their shows in Mexico City.

Says Metallica: "From full concert audio and select live video clips to dozens of photos and all four setlists, we’ve got everything you need to relive our stop in Mexico City.

"Enjoy all four gigs from Mexico City mixed by The Metallica Audio Team, now available to stream through nugs.net, download at LiveMetallica.com, or go old-school and pick up the CDs at Metallica.com."

Expected availability is November 29, 2024. Get the live CDs here, stream the shows here, and download the shows here.

Relive a few moments from Estadio GNP Seguros below: