METALLICA - Limited Edition KIRK HAMMETT 1979 Flying V Model Available From Gibson; Video Trailer

Gibson have launched the video below, promoting the limited edition Kirk Hammett 1979 Flying V model.

A message states: "Do you know what the albums Kill ‘Em All, Ride The Lightning, Master Of Puppets, ...And Justice For All, and The Black Album all have in common? In addition to being among the greatest albums in metal, ALL of these albums featured Kirk Hammett‘s 1979 Gibson Flying V. This particular Flying V was Kirk’s first Gibson, and he still plays it to this day. The Gibson Custom Shop is excited to announce that we have partnered with Kirk to recreate one of the most important heavy metal guitars of all time, his 1979 Flying V.

