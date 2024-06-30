METALLICA - Live CD Of Tons Of Rock 2024 Show In Oslo Available For Pre-Order
June 30, 2024, an hour ago
Metallica have checked in with the following update:
"Relive the June 26 concert from Tons Of Rock with the ultimate souvenir... an official live audio recording on CD. The show is available now for pre-order in the Met Store and includes an extra heavy version of “Am I Evil?” featuring the amazing Brian Tatler from Diamond Head. Thanks again for an amazing show in Oslo. We hope to see you all again soon!"
Pre-order here. Expected availability is August 30.
The show took place at Tons of Rock at Ekebergsletta in Oslo, Norway on une 26.
Setlist:
"Whiplash"
"Creeping Death"
"For Whom the Bell Tolls"
"Enter Sandman"
"72 Seasons"
"If Darkness Had a Son"
"Fade to Black"
"Shadows Follow"
"Am I Evil?" (Diamond Head cover with Brian Tatler)
"Nothing Else Matters"
"Sad but True"
"Lux Æterna"
"Seek & Destroy"
"One"
"Master of Puppets"
During the show, the band were joined on stage by Diamond Head guitarist Brian Tatler for a performance of his band's classic song, "Am I Evil?" Fan-filmed video can be viewed below.
Metallica famously covered Diamond Head's "Am I Evil?" for the B-side of their "Creeping Death" single in 1984. The song was later featured on Metallica's covers album, Garage Inc., released in 1998.