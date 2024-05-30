METALLICA - Live Night 1 CD Of I-Days Milano Show Available For Pre-Order

On May 29th, Metallica performed at Ippodromo Snai La Maura in Milan, Italy on Night 1 of their No Repeat Weekend on the M72 Tour. The setlist and fan-filmed video are available below.

The band has checekd in with the following update:

"Relive the May 29 concert from I-Days Milano with the ultimate souvenir... an official live audio recording on CD. The show is available now for pre-order in the Met Store. Thanks again for an amazing show in Milan. We hope to see you all again soon!"

Setlist:

"Creeping Death"

"For Whom the Bell Tolls"

"Holier Than Thou"

"Enter Sandman"

"72 Seasons"

"Too Far Gone?"

"Welcome Home (Sanitarium)"

"Shadows Follow"

"Orion"

"Nothing Else Matters"

"Sad But True"

"Lux Æterna"

"Seek & Destroy"

"One"

"Master of Puppets"