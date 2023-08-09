METALLICA - M72 Pop-Up Shop For Montreal No Repeat Weekend Shows Opens This Thursday

Metallica have checekd in with the followingupdate:

"The M72 Montreal Pop-Up Shop opens Thursday! Not only will you be able to shop the basic tour line, but also a range of pop-up exclusives, including vinyl, apparel, accessories, skate decks, YETI x Metallica drinkware, and more!

Don't forget to pick up a Fan Card during your visit for a chance at a Snake Pit upgrade!"

Metallica's M72 World Tour No Repeat Weekend lands in Montreal on August 11th and 13th at Stade Olympique. Go to this location for details and ticket information.

Metallica made the first of two appearances at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ on August 4th. A complete audio recording of the show is now available for pre-order here. The CD is expected to ship on October 20th, 2023.

You can purchase digital download formats of this show at LiveMetallica.com once they become available.

Fan-filmed video of the entire show can be viewed below, as well as a clip of "Shadows Follow" being performed live for the first time.

The setlist was as follows:

"Creeping Death"

"Harvester of Sorrow"

"Holier Than Thou"

"King Nothing"

"72 Seasons"

"If Darkness Had a Son"

"Fade to Black"

"Shadows Follow" (live debut)

"Orion"

"Nothing Else Matters"

"Sad But True"

"The Day That Never Comes"

"Battery"

"Fuel"

"Seek and Destroy"

"Master of Puppets"