METALLICA - M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX – A Two Night Event Coming To Cinemas Worldwide On August 18 & 20

Major Metallica news from Down Under! Metallica: 72 Seasons – Global Premiere has just screened in cinemas in New Zealand and moviegoers there were the first to learn that Metallica’s M72 World Tour is set to burst onto the big screen, live from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX, in cinemas worldwide on Friday, August 18 and Sunday, August 20.

Titled Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX – A Two Night Event, this unprecedented global theatrical event will see the band playing two nights with two completely different setlists, with songs spanning the group’s 40+ year career, from 1983’s classic Kill ‘Em All to 2023’s long-awaited 72 Seasons. The band won’t play a single song twice, making for a total of more than 30 songs across both nights.

The ticket on-sale date for Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX – A Two Night Event will be announced later. Screenings in some countries / territories will be time-shifted to best suit local time zones.

The M72 tour will feature a bold new in-the-round stage design that relocates the famed Metallica Snake Pit to center stage, while giving fans a complete 360-degree view from every seat in the house. With a state-of-the-art multi-camera set up, fans will be right in the middle of the action, no matter where they are in the world. For more information, visit metallica.film.

Metallica: 72 Seasons – Global Premiere, the worldwide listening party for Metallica’s forthcoming 12th studio album, 72 Seasons, continues to launch across the globe over the next 20 hours. Tickets are still available for this tonight-only event at metallica.film. At the event, 72 Seasons will be played in full in pummeling surround sound, exclusively for cinema audiences worldwide—with every one of the new songs featuring its own music video and exclusive commentary from the band. The result will offer fans an unforgettable night as they experience 72 Seasons first and fully on the eve of its April 14 release date.

"We feel like we are a part of the Metallica family now that we are doing our third release together (Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX – A Two Night Event, 72 Seasons Global Premiere, and S&M²),” said Kymberli Frueh, SVP Programming and Content Acquisitions, Trafalgar Releasing. “Since Metallica is touring in very limited markets this year, we are so happy that we can extend that tour into cinemas across the globe. The cinemas create a virtual tour stop for fans in thousands of locations where Metallica isn’t touring this year. What better way to create a VIP experience with every seat in the cinema feeling as if you are in the front row of the concert."

Metallica’s 72 Seasons will be released April 14 via the band’s own Blackened Recordings. Produced by Greg Fidelman with Hetfield and Ulrich, and clocking in at over 77 minutes, the 12-track 72 Seasons is Metallica’s first full length collection of new material since 2016’s Hardwired…To Self-Destruct. For a full listing of configurations, pre-orders and further information, go to metallica.com.

Speaking on the concept of the album title, James Hetfield said: “72 seasons. The first 18 years of our lives that form our true or false selves. The concept that we were told ‘who we are’ by our parents. A possible pigeonholing around what kind of personality we are. I think the most interesting part of this is the continued study of those core beliefs and how it affects our perception of the world today. Much of our adult experience is a reenactment or reaction to these childhood experiences. Prisoners of childhood or breaking free of those bondages we carry.”

72 Seasons tracklisting:

"72 Seasons"

"Shadows Follow"

"Screaming Suicide"

"Sleepwalk My Life Away"

"You Must Burn!"

"Lux Æterna"

"Crown Of Barbed Wire"

"Chasing Light"

"If Darkness Had A Son"

"Too Far Gone?"

"Room Of Mirrors"

"Inamorata"

"72 Seasons" video:

"If Darkness Had A Son" video:

"Screaming Suicide" video:

“Lux Æterna” video:

(Photo by Tim Saccenti)