METALLICA - M72 World Tour Recordings From Edmonton Available For Pre-Order

Metallica have launched the pre-order for the recordings from their August 23 & 25 concerts in Edmonton, Alberta (Canada) Expected release date is October 25.

Says Metallica: "From full concert audio and select live video clips to dozens of photos and both setlists, we’ve got everything you need to relive our stop in Edmonton."

Enjoy both gigs from Edmonton mixed by The Metallica Audio Team, now available to stream through nugs.net, download at LiveMetallica.com, or go old-school and pick up the CDs at Metallica.com.

Get the live CDs. Stream the shows. Download the shows.

Metallica adds: "Relive a few moments from Commonwealth Stadium right along with the crowd, and make sure you’re subscribed to our YouTube channel to enjoy more videos from the road!"

Check out dozens of photos from both Edmonton performances, shot by Brett Murray and Jeff Yeager: Night 1, Night 2.

In case you missed the setlists from Edmonton, check out both setlists, totaling 30 different songs across two nights, plus some show notes: Night 1, Night 2.

More from Metallica: "Our foundation, All Within My Hands, is continuing its commitment to giving back to communities that have long supported Metallica. A portion of ticket sales from our shows in Edmonton was donated to non-profits fulfilling vital needs. Local organizations Edmonton’s Food Bank and WIN House received a combined C$100,000."

