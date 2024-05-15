METALLICA Makes History With Their New #1 Single

Metallica’s latest album, 72 Seasons, has been out for more than a year, but it’s not slowing down, reports Forbes. The hard rock outfit’s recent set is still producing hit singles, with one particular cut rising on several charts this frame. Their current smash even manages to reach the #1 spot on one of Billboard’s radio tallies, and as it does, the group makes history.

“Screaming Suicide” rises to #1 on this week’s "Mainstream Rock Airplay" chart. Billboard publishes that list to show which tracks earn the largest number of audience impressions across radio stations throughout the US that play a form of rock that’s known simply as “mainstream.” That’s a fairly vague description, but for the most part, these stations focus on harder style - though the tally isn’t too restrictive.

Metallica has now scored 14 #1 smashes on the radio ranking. With one more leader to their credit, the hard rock band breaks a tie with one act and matches with several others. They now jointly claim the third-most #1 hits in the history of the tally.

“Screaming Suicide” helps Metallica tie with two of the biggest bands in the rock world whose names happen to begin with F. Five Finger Death Punch and Foo Fighters have also both topped the Mainstream Rock Airplay chart with 14 tracks.

Read more at Forbes.com.