METALLICA - #MetallicaGivesBack Throughout Europe

Metallica have checked in with the following update:

"We want to thank all of you who made the 2024 European run of the M72 World Tour so memorable! Not only did you share 14 awesome nights with us, but you also helped us give back to 23 charitable organizations doing critical work. And huge thanks to our European Tour sponsors, Iveco Group, for matching our dollars and allowing us to make a greater impact! To learn more about our foundation, All Within My Hands, and all the organizations we support, visit allwithinmyhands.org.

Munich

€80,000 to Münchner Tafel | €80,000 to Kältebus München

Milan

€40,000 to SpesaSospesa | €40,000 to Fondazione Progetto Arca Onlus

Vienna

€20,000 to Die Tafel Österreich | €30,000 to neunerhaus | €30,000 to Wiener Frauenhäuser

Helsinki

€80,000 to Hope – Yhdessä & Yhteisesti ry | €80,000 to Ensi- ja turvakotien liitto

Copenhagen

€40,000 to FødevareBanken | €40,000 to Kvindehjemmet | €40,000 to LOKK | €40,000 to WeShelter

Oslo

€40,000 to Matsentralen Oslo | €40,000 to The Church City Mission

Clisson

€40,000 to Banque Alimentaire | €40,000 to Les Restos du Cœur

Warsaw

€40,000 to Bank Żywności SOS w Warszawie | €40,000 to World Central Kitchen's #ChefsForUkraine | €40,000 to Centrum Praw Kobiet

Madrid

€60,000 to Fundación Banco de Alimentos de Madrid | €60,000 to Fundación Soñar Despierto | €40,000 to Fundación Ayuda a Niños y Adolescentes en Riesgo

AWMH x Support + Feed

"We are excited to announce All Within My Hands’ 2024 M72 partner in the fight against hunger, Support+Feed! This summer, AWMH will donate to Support+Feed with proceeds from each US tour stop, and they'll help us feed people and reduce waste at the same time.

Support+Feed is a non-profit organization founded Maggie Baird, mother of Grammy Award-winning artists Billie Eilish and Finneas, committed to mitigating climate change and increasing food security by driving global demand, acceptance, and accessibility of plant-based food. They'll be helping us provide plant-based meal deliveries and host volunteer opportunities during our shows in the States. And if you're going to a show, keep an eye out for them in-venue, and be sure to stop in and stay hi!"

Learn more, here.