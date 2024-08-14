METALLICA - New Artifacts Added To "Orion: A Tribute To TO CLIFF BURTON"

"After the July 23 launch of Metallica.com’s first Black Box exhibit, Orion: A Tribute To Cliff Burton, we’re excited to release the latest additions to this meaningful installation," states a message from Metallica.

"In case you missed it, this exhibit is dedicated to honouring the life and legacy of the man and the musician. This marks the second of four releases and contains everything from old photos and personal letters to new exclusive video interviews. A huge thanks to the Burton family and friends for helping us celebrate Cliff this way."

Explore the museum here.

Experience The Cliff They Knew In Their Own Words:

"Whether they were close friends or were influenced by his music from afar, Steffan Chirazi sat down with notable Burton peers and fans to learn about the Cliff they knew and loved.

"Newly added are conversations with two of our favorite other bassists, Robert Trujillo and Jason Newsted, along with Megadeth’s David Ellefson, Testament’s Steve Di Giorgio, and Mercyful Fate’s Becky Baldwin.

"And if you missed any interviews from the first release, check out Steffan’s discussions with Lars Ulrich, Faith No More’s Mike Bordin, Metal Blade Records founder Brian Slagel, photographer and early Metalli-fan Brian Lew, Anthrax’s Frank Bello, and Metal Church’s John Marshall."

Watch the interviews here.