METALLICA - New Lovenskate x Metallica Skate Deck Available Now

The latest skate deck in the line of Lovenskate x Metallica boards has rolled in.

Featuring Pushead’s snake artwork that first appeared on the cover of A Year And A Half In The Life Of Metallica back in 1992, these boards are 7-play maple pressed in California, hand-screened in metallic silver, and are 8.5” wide.

Available now at Metallica.com and in the Probity Merch UK Shop, these decks are ready to ride or to be hung on the wall.

Metallica played Highmark Stadium in Buffalo, NY on August 11. Professionally-filmed footage of the band performing "Blackened" and "Ride The Lightning" during the concert can be viewed below:

Metallica's next schedule concert is at the Global Citizen Festival on September 24 in Central Park, New York City. Find the band's complete live itinerary here.