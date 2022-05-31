METALLICA - New "Spit Out The Bone" Poster Available Thursday

Metallica will release a new "Spit Out The Bone" poster this Thursday, June 2, at 1 PM, PDT.

Says the band: "Get your hands on our latest poster created by artist Dido Peshev. His interpretation of “Spit Out The Bone” measures 18” x 24” and will be available in both the Metallica Store and the Probity UK Shop.

A select few lucky, random orders (from both stores) will receive the limited artist edition foil variant (instead of the standard version). Good luck!

This poster is limited, so mark your calendars and be ready to shop on Thursday, June 2 at 1 PM PDT / 9 PM BST.

Available at the Metallica Store, or the Probity UK Store.

Bulgarian artist Dido Peshev is most certainly passionate about both his work and Metallica. Spending his childhood outside Sofia amidst the beauty of the Balkan Mountains, Peshev’s path to both art and music carries an almost fable-like quality, and the result has been a dream for Peshev. Here, he discusses his early life and love of nature, offers a detailed overview of the current art scene in Sofia, and shares his own musical endeavors.

Meet the artist here.

(Dido Peshev photo - Alexander Stanishes Photography)