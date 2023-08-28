METALLICA - Official Recording Of First Los Angeles M72 No Repeat Weekend Show Available For Pre-Order; Fan-Filmed Video Streaming

Metallica's M72 World Tour 2023-2024 landed at SoFi Stadium on Friday, August 25 with special guests Pantera and Mammoth WVH for the first of two No Repeat Weekend shows. The official live recording on CD is now available for pre-order here.

Expected availability is Nov 24, 2023. You can purchase digital download formats of this show at LiveMetallica.com once they become available.

The setlist was as follows:

"Creeping Death"

"Harvester of Sorrow"

"Leper Messiah"

"The Memory Remains"

"Lux Æterna"

"Too Far Gone?"

"Fade to Black"

"Shadows Follow"

"Orion"

"Nothing Else Matters"

"Sad But True"

"The Day That Never Comes"

"Hardwired"

"Fuel"

"Seek & Destroy"

"Master of Puppets"

(Photo by Tim Saccenti)