METALLICA Pay Tribute To Fan Who Died During Edmonton Concert - "We're Touched That He Spent Some Of His Final, Hopefully Joyful, Time With Us"

Metallica have paid tribute to a fan who died during their concert in Edmonton, Alberta (Canada) on Friday night, August 23. The band shared a photo of the fan on their social media pages along with the following message:

"Friday night, August 23rd, in Edmonton we lost a Metallica family member at the show.

"He died due to health conditions. Leaving the earthly body and onto the next adventure. Very sad when death happens, but we’re touched that he spent some of his final, hopefully joyful, time with us.

"Our condolences to the family and friends of Lorne ‘Viking.’

"With Love and Respect, Metallica"



Metallica have launched the pre-order for the recordings from their dates in Edmonton.

Says Metallica: "Relive the August 23 & 25 concerts from Commonwealth Stadium with the ultimate souvenir... an official live audio recording on CD. Both shows are available now for pre-order in the Met Store individually and as a bundle.

"Thanks again for two amazing shows in Edmonton. We hope to see you all again soon!"

Pre-order here. Expected availability is October 25.

Metallica's M72 World Tour lands in Seattle, WA on August 30 and September 1. Find the band's tour itinerary here.