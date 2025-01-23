METALLICA, PEARL JAM, SHINEDOWN, LINKIN PARK Among 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards Nominees

Nominees for the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards have been announced. The event will take place on March 17 at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, CA and will pay tribute to the resiliency of Los Angeles and provide resources to support aid in rebuilding its communities.

The 12th annual iHeartRadio Music Awards celebrate the most-played artists and songs on iHeartRadio stations and the iHeartRadio app throughout 2024, with live performances from the biggest artists in music, surprise guests and collaborations.

This year’s iHeartRadio Music Awards will also pay tribute to the resiliency and rebuilding of Los Angeles following the devastating wildfires affecting the entire community and will drive donations to Fireaidla.org. Contributions made to FireAid will be distributed under the advisement of the Annenberg Foundation, for short-term relief efforts and long-term initiatives to prevent future fire disasters. The Annenberg Foundation, with decades of philanthropic leadership in the community, including rapid response, will help coordinate a team to direct funds for the greatest impact.

Categories that may be of interest to BraveWords readers below:

Alternative Song Of The Year:

“Dilemma” - Green Day

“Landmines” - Sum 41

“Neon Pill”- Cage The Elephant

“The Emptiness Machine” - Linkin Park

“Too Sweet” - Hozier

Alternative Artist Of The Year:

Cage The Elephant

Green Day

Linkin Park

Sum 41

twenty one pilots

Rock Song Of The Year:

“A Symptom of Being Human” - Shinedown

“All My Life” - Falling In Reverse and Jelly Roll

“Dark Matter” - Pearl Jam

“Screaming Suicide” - Metallica

“The Emptiness Machine” - Linkin Park

Rock Artist Of The Year:

Green Day

Linkin Park

Metallica

Pearl Jam

Shinedown

The 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards will air live on Monday, March 17 on FOX from 8 - 10 PM, EST, and be broadcast on iHeartRadio stations nationwide and on the free iHeartRadio app.

See the full list of nominations here.