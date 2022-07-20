METALLICA Performs "For Whom The Bell Tolls" At Spain's Mad Cool Festival; Pro-Shot Video Released

Metallica played Madrid, Spain's Mad Cool Festival on July 6. The band have shared professionally-filmed footage of their performance of "For Whom The Bell Tolls", which can be viewed below.

Metallica's setlist:

"Whiplash"

"Creeping Death"

"Enter Sandman"

"Ride The Lightning"

"Wherever I May Roam"

"Nothing Else Matters"

"Dirty Window"

"Sad But True"

"Whiskey In The Jar"

"For Whom The Bell Tolls"

"Moth Into Flame"

"Fade To Black"

"Seek & Destroy"

Encore:

"Damage, Inc."

"One"

"Master of Puppets"

Metallica performs next on July 28 at Lollapalooza @ Grant Park in Chicago, IL. Find the band's complete live itinerary here.