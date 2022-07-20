METALLICA Performs "For Whom The Bell Tolls" At Spain's Mad Cool Festival; Pro-Shot Video Released
July 20, 2022, 21 minutes ago
Metallica played Madrid, Spain's Mad Cool Festival on July 6. The band have shared professionally-filmed footage of their performance of "For Whom The Bell Tolls", which can be viewed below.
Metallica's setlist:
"Whiplash"
"Creeping Death"
"Enter Sandman"
"Ride The Lightning"
"Wherever I May Roam"
"Nothing Else Matters"
"Dirty Window"
"Sad But True"
"Whiskey In The Jar"
"For Whom The Bell Tolls"
"Moth Into Flame"
"Fade To Black"
"Seek & Destroy"
Encore:
"Damage, Inc."
"One"
"Master of Puppets"
Metallica performs next on July 28 at Lollapalooza @ Grant Park in Chicago, IL. Find the band's complete live itinerary here.