METALLICA Performs "Master Of Puppets" During Torrential Rain In Germany; Pro-Shot Video

On May 24th, Metallica embarked upon the 2024 leg of their M72 Tour at Olympiastadion in Munich, Germany.

During "Master Of Puppets", which was the final song of that evening's set, a thunderstorm erupted, drenching the band and audience. Undeterred, whereas so many other groups would have called it quits, Metallica played on! They've since issued professionally filmed video of this soaking wet song.

Fans are now invited to relive Night 1 of M72 in Munich with show notes and dozens of live photos by pre-ordering the live CD here. Expected availability is July 26th.

Setlist:

“Whiplash”

“For Whom The Bell Tolls”

“Of Wolf And Man”

“The Memory Remains”

“Lux Æterna”

“Too Far Gone?”

“Fade To Black”

“Shadows Follow”

“Nothing Else Matters”

“Harvester of Sorrow”

“Room Of Mirrors”

“To Live Is To Die”

"Hardwired"

"Fuel"

"Seek & Destroy"

"Master Of Puppets"

Metallica's next show is June 1st in Vienna, Austria. Their complete tour schedule can be found at this location.