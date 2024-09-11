METALLICA Performs "One" In Edmonton; Official Pro-Shot Video Streaming

Metallica are sharing more official footage from their August 25 concert at Commonwealth Stadium in Edmonton, Alberta (Canada). Today, the band releases the official live video for "One", which can be viewed below alongside the previously posted "Lux Æterna".

Official footage from Metallica's August 23 show in Edmonton can be viewed below:

Metallica have launched the pre-order for the recordings from their dates in Edmonton.

Says Metallica: "Relive the August 23 & 25 concerts from Commonwealth Stadium with the ultimate souvenir... an official live audio recording on CD. Both shows are available now for pre-order in the Met Store individually and as a bundle. Thanks again for two amazing shows in Edmonton. We hope to see you all again soon!"

Pre-order here. Expected availability is October 25th.

Metallica's next show is September 20 in Mexico City, Mexico. Their complete tour itinerary can be found at this location.