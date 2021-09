METALLICA Performs Surprise Pop-Up Concert In Chicago; Video

Metallica performed a surprise pop-up concert at Metro in Chicago last night (Monday, September 20). It was the band's first show at the venue since 1983. Check out video from the show below.

Setlist:

"Whiplash"

"Ride The Lightning"

"Harvester Of Sorrow"

"Cyanide"

"Through The Never"

"One"

"Sad But True"

"Moth Into Flame"

"Welcome Home (Sanitarium)"

"For Whom The Bell Tolls"

"Whiskey In The Jar"

"Fade To Black"

"Master Of Puppets"

Encore:

"Hardwired"

"Fuel"

"Seek & Destroy"