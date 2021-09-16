METALLICA Playing Tiny San Francisco Club Tonight!

Mere hours ago, San Francisco's premier live music venue The Independent posted the following message to social media:

"SURPRISE SAN FRANCISCO! Metallica TONIGHT, Don’t walk, RUN to our box office with $20 cash right now to grab a wristband! It will sell out fast! Per city mandate, proof of vaccination required to purchase. Cash only. 1 per person & you must be present as wristbands will be placed on you at time of purchase."

Minutes later, it wasn't surprising to learn:

"Metallica TONIGHT is SOLD OUT. Once you have your wristband, you can return to the venue no earlier than 6:30pm to line up. Doors open at 7:30pm and the show starts at 8:30pm. Only bags smaller than 8” x 6” x 3” will be permitted and there is no coat check or bag check for tonight’s show. Check out the rest of our FAQs for tonight’s show at this link. Grab your masks and get ready for an EPIC night."

The Independent is an intimate 500-capacity club located at 628 Divisadero Street in the NOPA district of San Francisco.