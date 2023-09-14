METALLICA Premier Second Official Music Video For "Too Far Gone?"

Metallica's second official music video for “Too Far Gone?”, from the album 72 Seasons, is available for streaming below.

The video, directed by Coan “Buddy” Nichols and starring Felipe Nunes, features live footage filmed at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ, on August 6, 2023.

Get Metallica's 72 Seasons here.

Earlier this week, Metallica released the official live video below for "Sad But True", filmed at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, CA, on August 25.

The full audio recording of the above mentioned concert is now available for pre-order here. Expected availability is November 24, 2023.

Tracklisting:

"Creeping Death"

"Harvester Of Sorrow"

"Leper Messiah"

"The Memory Remains"

"Lux Æterna"

"Too Far Gone?"

"Fade To Black"

"Shadows Follow"

"Orion"

"Nothing Else Matters"

"Sad But True"

"The Day That Never Comes"

"Hardwired"

"Fuel"

"Seek & Destroy"

"Master Of Puppets"