METALLICA - Rare 1985 "Whiplash" Performance, LARS ULRICH Toronto Radio Interview Unearthed; Audio

UXB Press has unearthed two Metallica rarities. In the first clip, Lars Ulrich calls in to Toronto radio station CHUM FM in late 1984. Listen below:

The second clip features Metallica playing "Whiplash" at the Concert Hall in Toronto on January 19, 1985. Says UXB Press: "W.A.S.P. were the headliners of this show, Armored Saint opened. You can tell by the audiences reaction on this recording which band most of them were there to see." ;)