METALLICA - Rare 1985 "Whiplash" Performance, LARS ULRICH Toronto Radio Interview Unearthed; Audio
January 20, 2021, 31 minutes ago
UXB Press has unearthed two Metallica rarities. In the first clip, Lars Ulrich calls in to Toronto radio station CHUM FM in late 1984. Listen below:
The second clip features Metallica playing "Whiplash" at the Concert Hall in Toronto on January 19, 1985. Says UXB Press: "W.A.S.P. were the headliners of this show, Armored Saint opened. You can tell by the audiences reaction on this recording which band most of them were there to see." ;)