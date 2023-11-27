METALLICA Receives SoundExchange Hall Of Fame Award

SoundExchange, the premier music tech organization powering the future of music, announced today that legendary hard rock band, Metallica, has been awarded the SoundExchange Hall Of Fame Award as one of the most streamed acts in the organization’s 20-year history.

“Metallica is considered one of the greatest rock bands of all time, and for good reason,” said Michael Huppe, President and CEO of SoundExchange. “They have built and rebuilt themselves, continually honing their epic sound with each album and constantly expanding their appeal without abandoning their roots. Metallica is a once-in-a-lifetime success story. Recognizing Metallica with a SoundExchange Hall of Fame Award is an honor.”

Metallica consists of guitarist Kirk Hammett, lead singer and guitarist James Hetfield, bassist Robert Trujillo, and drummer Lars Ulrich. Metallica was presented with the SoundExchange Hall of Fame Award prior to their M72 World Tour’s sold-out performance at Detroit’s Ford Field.

Metallica recently released the official live video for "Wherever I May Roam", filmed at Ford Field in Detroit, MI, on November 12. Watch below.

The full audio recording of the above mentioned concert is now available for pre-order here. Expected availability is January 5, 2024.

Tracklisting:

"Whiplash

"For Whom The Bell Tolls"

"Ride The Lightning"

"Dirty Window"

"72 Seasons"

"If Darkness Had A Son"

"Welcome Home (Sanitarium)"

"You Must Burn!"

"The Call Of Ktulu"

"The Unforgiven"

"Wherever I May Roam"

"Moth Into Flame"

"Fight Fire With Fire"

"Whiskey In The Jar"

"One"

"Enter Sandman"