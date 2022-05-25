METALLICA Release Official "Dirty Window" Live Video From São Paulo

Metallica have released more video footage from their concert at Estádio do Morumbi in São Paulo, Brazil on May 10. "Dirty Window joins the previously posted clips for "For Whom The Bell Tolls" And "Holier Than Thou". Watch all three clips below:

Metallica has teamed up with Pro-Ject Audio Systems for the upcoming release of the Metallica Limited Edition Turntable. Featuring an S-shaped tone arm, and a transparent platter, the turntable is expected to retail for $1,599. Stay tuned for complete details, coming soon.



To go hand in hand with your new Metallica Limited Edition Turntable, new and exclusive Metallica coloured vinyl will be hitting Walmart shelves on June 17. The albums on tap are Load (1996), Reload (1997), Garage Inc. (1998), St. Anger (2003) and Death Magnetic (2008).

Pre-order the five album bundle now at this location. All albums are also available separately.