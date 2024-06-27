METALLICA Release Official Live Video For "72 Seasons" From Copenhagen, Denmark

Metallica are sharing more footage from their concert at Parken Stadium in Copenhagen, Denmark, on June 14. "72 Seasons" joins the previously posted video for "Hit The Lights" from the show. Watch both clips below.

During Metallica's performance at the Tons Of Rock festival in Oslo, Norway on Wednesday (June 26), the band were joined on stage by Diamond Head guitarist Brian Tatler for a performance of his band's classic song, "Am I Evil?" Fan-filmed video can be viewed below.

Metallica famously covered Diamond Head's "Am I Evil?" for the B-side of their "Creeping Death" single in 1984. The song was later featured on Metallica's covers album, Garage Inc., released in 1998.