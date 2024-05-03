METALLICA Reveal Details For M72 Weekend Takeover Events In Copenhagen
May 3, 2024, 49 minutes ago
Metallica have issued the following update in regards to M72 Weekend takeover events in Copenhagen, Denmark:
"We're coming to Parken Stadium on 14 & 16 June. Many of you know that Denmark is a bit of a second home for Metallica. That’s why we can’t wait to see you in six short weeks for two nights at Parken Stadium in Copenhagen. We hope you’ll join us for a No Repeat Weekend of shows + Weekend Takeover events! Don’t have tickets yet? Get yours now!"
Metallica Weekend Takeover In Copenhagen:
"You know the Metallica Family… if the band is in town for more than a day, we’ve gotta make a weekend out of it! Check out a couple of awesome activities you can explore while you’re not at the shows."
Pre-Order Live Metallica:
"Will we see you in Europe this summer? Pre-order the audio from your show now in the Met Store!"
