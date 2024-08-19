METALLICA Reveal Details For Upcoming Edmonton Concerts

Metallica's M72 World Tour arrives in Edmonton, Alberta (Canada) this weekend, Friday, August 23 and Sunday, August 25. A message from the band detailing the weekend can be found below.

"The Metallica Machine is making its way to Edmonton for a No Repeat Weekend starting Friday, August 23, with special guests Pantera and Mammoth WVH! Then, two days later, we’ll take the stage again - after special guests Five Finger Death Punch and Ice Nine Kills - to perform an entirely different setlist!

"But if you know us… you know that when we come to town, there will be plenty of festivities off the stage as well. Keep reading for all the details you need to know about our time in Alberta."

Enter to Win a Meet & Greet:

Enter for your chance to win a Meet & Greet Pass for the August 23 and/or August 25 show in Edmonton. Entry period runs until Wednesday, August 21, 2024, at 10 AM, MDT. Winners will be drawn randomly and e-mailed with more details by end of the day on August 21, 2024.*

* Meet & Greet Fine Print: You may enter to win a Meet & Greet pass for as many shows as you like, but you are only allowed one entry per contest per person. Multiple entries per contest will result in the removal of all entries, revocation of your website privileges, and termination of your membership. You can only win once every 365 days. Choose wisely - if you win a pass for this show and do not attend, you may not win a pass again. Only one (1) pass will be given out per Fifth Member - sorry, no guests. You must have your own ticket to the show. Passes are non-transferable.

Enter to Win Snake Pit Passes:

Enter for your chance to win a pair of Snake Pit Passes for you and a guest for the August 23 and/or August 25 show in Edmonton.

Entry period runs until Thursday, August 22, 2024, at 10 AM MDT. Winners will be drawn randomly and e-mailed with more details by end of the day on August 22, 2024.**

** Snake Pit Fine Print: You may enter to win a Snake Pit Pass for as many shows as you like, but you are only allowed one (1) entry per person. Multiple entries per contest will result in the removal of all entries, revocation of your website privileges, and termination of your membership. You can only win once every 365 days. Choose wisely - if you win a pass for this show and do not attend, you may not win a pass again. You must have your own ticket to the show. Passes are non-transferable.

M72 Pop-Up Store:

Thursday, August 22 - Sunday, August 25

10 AM - 7 PM

11714 - 82 Street | Edmonton, AB

Says Metallica: "Fans visiting this year’s Pop-Up Shop can expect to see even more than last year! Not only has the tour merch line expanded to include new designs, but you can also expect to see new Pop-Up Shop exclusive items!

"This year, each shop will feature its own splatter vinyl edition of 72 Seasons and a completely exclusive screen-printed poster and event tee. Edmonton’s design is courtesy of artist Sara Deck. We’ll also have a collection by fan-favorite artist Squindo, including shirts, skateboards, and hats.

"Premium items including Dixxon flannel and vintage women’s apparel by Daydreamer will also be available. Plus you’ll find staples you’ve come to expect from the Metallica Pop-Up Shop, including a full selection of new and classic merch and high-quality M72 branded Yeti products.

"And don’t forget to pick up a Fan Card during your visit for a chance to win awesome prizes including Snake Pit Passes!"

* Please note that there will be a limited daily quota of vinyl, posters, and skateboards on sale, and each will be limited to one per customer.

Interactive #M72 Map:

"Plan your time in Edmonton with our new #M72 interactive map that will guide you to all the Metallica spots you’ll want to see. Keep an eye out… we’re told that there will be a little scavenger hunt hidden in the map, where lucky fans can win prizes! The map will update with new places to visit in each city on the tour, so if you’re heading out to see another show, make sure to check back."

Metallica Takeover:

Metallica Film Fest: Three Films - Three Eras

The Rec Room at South Edmonton Common

1725 99 St NW | Edmonton, AB T6N 1K5

Saturday, August 24 | Doors 4 | Show 4:30

Cliff ‘Em All

Cunning Stunts

Orgullo, Pasión, y Gloria

Bastardane & Ottto

The Starlite Room

10030 102 St NW | Edmonton, AB T5J 0V6

Saturday, August 24 | 7 PM

Disposable Heroes

Midway Music Hall

6107 104 St NW | Edmonton, AB T6H 2K8

Saturday, August 24 | Doors 7:30 PM | Show 8:30 PM

Official Show Posters:

"Just like the two completely unique setlists you have to look forward to in Edmonton, there will also be two completely unique posters—one for each show—designed by artist Kathleen Goff. (This is in addition to the Pop-Up Shop exclusive poster!)

"Like our last North American run, we won’t be receiving poster inventory throughout this tour, which means they won’t be available for sale online. So if you’ve got your eye on a poster, you better pick it up at the gig!

"If there are any leftovers when this leg is all said and done, we’ll collect them and offer a very small amount of bundles online."

Find Blackened in Venue:

"If you’re 21+, look out for signature Blackened cocktails at select bars and concession stands throughout Commonwealth Stadium so that you can enjoy Metallica's award-winning whiskey at the show!"

"As always, photos shot by our #MetOnTour reporters will be posted on Metallica.com the day after the show, and videos will begin appearing on our YouTube channel after we receive the fancy professional audio mix back from our merry band of audio engineers."

Pre-Order the Live Recording:

