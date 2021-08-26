METALLICA's All Within My Hands Foundation Donates $50,000 To Earthquake Relief Efforts In Haiti

Metallica's All Within My Hands foundation has made a donation of $50,000 to Direct Relief's Haiti Earthquake Relief Fund.

A message states: "A 7.2 magnitude earthquake rocked the nation of Haiti, just northeast of Saint-Louis-du-Sud, on Saturday, August 14. According to Haiti’s Civil Protection Agency, this disaster has left at least 2,207 people dead, more than 12,200 injured, and over 50,000 homes destroyed.

"Tragedies such as this are precisely why our foundation, All Within My Hands, partners with Direct Relief – supporting the charity’s mission of providing critical local services – and why AWMH has made a $50,000 donation to Direct Relief’s Haiti Earthquake Relief Fund. Direct Relief has assisted healthcare providers in Haiti for nearly 40 years, including a significant, multi-year response after the devastating 2010 earthquake in Port-au-Prince. Since then, Direct Relief has delivered more than $321 million worth of medicines and supplies into Haiti and is committed to continuing this support well beyond the current emergency.

"Visit DirectRelief.org/Emergency/Haiti-Earthquake-2021 to learn more and join us in supporting Haitians desperately in need of assistance. Direct Relief will use all contributions designated for the Haiti Earthquake solely for relief and recovery efforts related to this disaster."