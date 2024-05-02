METALLICA's All Within My Hands Is Back With Month Of Giving Year 5

All Within My Hands’ fifth annual Month of Giving is up and running, and this year, the Foundation is focusing on workforce education! Donate to help here.

Why Skilled Trades:

"There are no meaningless jobs. Someone who is trading billions of dollars on Wall Street has the same-sized soul as someone who is holding the ‘slow’ sign for some road construction that is going on. They serve a purpose, and it is important. We need those people."

- James Hetfield

Experts predict around 3 million trade jobs will be left unfilled by 2028. AWMH’s funding of trade education programs through the Metallica Scholars Initiative helps fill those jobs while assisting students in pursuing meaningful, life-long careers.

Learn more here.

Shop Month of Giving Merch:

With the M72 World Tour starting back up later this month, our friends at AWMH had "Wherever I May Roam" stuck in their heads, which inspired them to bring back this awesome Rhys Cooper design, recolored for a special, limited edition AWMH Month Of Giving T-Shirt! This shirt will be available this month only! If you like what you see, place your preorder anytime between May 1 and May 31.

And sticking with the "Roam" era... when you shop select Black Album products, a portion of the proceeds from your order will benefit AWMH. So keep an eye out for the "Month of Giving" badge in The Met Store.

Shop to support AWMH here.

Participate in the Local Chapter Fundraising Competition:

"Our favorite friendly competition is back! You know the drill by now: local chapters of the Metallica Fan Club compete to raise money for AWMH and win awesome prizes for their members. Almost 40 chapters have signed up so far, so find the chapter you want to support and help them raise money for AWMH!"

Support your Chapter here.

Coming Soon...

AWMH will be hosting an auction from May 7-14 for a Metallica Signed Halfin Poster & Book Bundle and a sweepstakes beginning May 21 for a Metallica Autographed Truckster Guitar. Stay tuned for more info as those fundraisers launch!

See prize details here.