METALLICA's All Within My Hands Teams With Wolverine Boots & Apparel For "Wolverine x Metallica Scholars Rancher Boot"

For the fifth year in a row, Metallica's All Within My Hands foundation is teaming up with the master craftsmen at Wolverine Boots & Apparel to create a unique, high-quality boot to benefit the Metallica Scholars Initiative.

This year’s collaboration is the Wolverine x Metallica Scholars Rancher Boot: a classic Western silhouette with an edgy blackened style​. These boots are built to last with premium materials and waterproof full-grain leather, topped off with custom skull artwork by Brandon Heart debossed on the upper.

The Wolverine x Metallica Scholars collection also features an assortment of apparel and accessories from previous collaborations, including a trucker hat, t-shirt, bandana, and socks.

The best part? 50% of sales go directly to Metallica Scholars, giving more people the opportunity to forge their own paths within the skilled trades.

Shop the collection here. Watch a video trailer below: