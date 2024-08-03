METALLICA's Fuel. Fire. Fury. Fortnite Encore Up And Running This Weekend

Originally launcehd in June, the encore of Metallica: Fuel. Fire. Fury. began on Friday, August 2nd and is back for the weekend. Experience the Fortnite “concert” and themed gameplay live for the last time before it fades to black on Sunday, August 5, at 3 PM ET // 12 PM PT.

Experience Metallica’s music like never before in Metallica: Fuel. Fire. Fury. This journey through six of Metallica’s fan-favorite songs features gameplay that matches the intensity. The Master of Puppets awaits…

The experience will be in Fortnite’s Discover screen for thirty minutes each showtime, so even if you jump in later than the start, you can be part of the full show. Choose a time that works best with a party of up to four Just catch one of the shows so you can finally sleep with both eyes closed./p>

Content creators in the Support-A-Creator program can share their “Metallica: Fuel. Fire. Fury” experience with the world. See the Content Creation for Metallica: Fuel. Fire. Fury. part of this blog post to learn more!

Go to this location for complete details.

Metallica have released more official video footage from at Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano in Madrid, Spain on July 14. Watch the new clip for "The Memory Remains" below:

Watch "The Unforgiven", filmed at the same show, below:

Metallica previously released footage from their concert at Estadio Cívitas Metropolitano on July 12. Watch the band perform "Orion" and "Cyanide" below:

Find the band's complete live itinerary here.