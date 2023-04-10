METALLICA's JAMES HETFIELD On 72 Seasons - "I Was Much More Ready To Open My Heart To Everyone In The Band: Lyrically, Emotionally, And Creatively"

Metallica’s 12th studio album, 72 Seasons, is out on April 14 via the band’s own Blackened Recordings. Produced by Greg Fidelman with James Hetfield & Lars Ulrich and clocking in at over 77 minutes, the 12-track album is the band’s first full-length collection of new material since 2016’s Hardwired…To Self-Destruct.

Steffan Chirazi, editor of Meallica's So What! newsletter, recently issued the following message:

"Over the coming weeks, we’ll be rolling out four major discussions with James, Lars, Kirk, and Robert,. They are holistic conversations covering the creative cycle of 72 Seasons and the men behind it. These discussions have always been the part of my job I love the most, and it is only possible because these chaps are extremely honest, open, and trusting when we sit down together. So pull up a comfy chair, pour yourself a beverage, and settle in for the long haul."

The latest interview, with frontman James Hetfield, can be found here.

The first interview, with bassist Robert Trujillo, was released in late March, and can be found here.

Now that you’ve read Robert’s interview, watch the video footage of his conversation with So What!’s Steffan Chirazi to hear Rob talk us through his perspective on how 72 Seasons came together.

Pre-order 72 Seasons in multiple configurations here.

72 Seasons tracklisting:

"72 Seasons"

"Shadows Follow"

"Screaming Suicide"

"Sleepwalk My Life Away"

"You Must Burn!"

"Lux Æterna"

"Crown Of Barbed Wire"

"Chasing Light"

"If Darkness Had A Son"

"Too Far Gone?"

"Room Of Mirrors"

"Inamorata"

"72 Seasons" video:

"If Darkness Had A Son" video:

"Screaming Suicide" video:

“Lux Æterna” video:

Tickets are on sale now for Metallica and Trafalgar Releasing's worldwide listening party for Metallica’s forthcoming 12th studio album, 72 Seasons.

For one night only on Thursday, April 13th, 72 Seasons will play exclusively for cinema audiences worldwide - with every one of the new songs featuring its own music video and exclusive commentary from the band. Fans can also experience Metallica like never before in Dolby Atmos®, an audio experience that will immerse listeners inside each song to reveal details with unparalleled clarity and depth.

Check metallica.film or contact your local movie theater for ticketing information on this one night only event (in Dolby Atmos where available).

Metallica: 72 Seasons Global Premiere will offer fans an unforgettable night as they see and hear 72 Seasons first and fully on the eve of its April 14th release. View a trailer below:

(Photo - Tim Saccenti)