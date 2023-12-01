METALLICA's KIRK HAMMETT Tells Stories And Reveals Secrets About The Recording Of Kill 'Em All; Video

Metallica guitarist, Kirk Hammett, is featured in the new episode of the Metal Mayhem ROC Podcast. Listen via here, watch the video below.

A message states: "On this episode, we’re joined by Kirk Hammett of Metallica to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the Kill ‘Em All album. In this special instalment of Metal Mayhem ROC, we go back in time for an in-depth look back at the rehearsals & the recording of the album that took place in our hometown of Rochester, NY in 1983.

"In this feature conversation, Kirk gets reacquainted with some of the people who lived it with Metallica, both professionally & on the friendship side of the relationships with the band. Showcased in this exclusive interview are over 40 never seen before candid photos from the studio & the surrounding Rochester area, Lakeshore Record Exchange, The Riverboat concert with Raven and so much more, all of which have been unearthed from personal collections and scrapbooks! In addition, we re-visit with the MetLife Stadium (NJ) August 2023 gigs and Kirk reveals what his passion is for New Jersey outside of music (hint: sand & surf), and he opens up about his fervor for Deep Purple and Tommy Bolin.

"This is a true trip down heavy metal memory lane and a unique conversation that unveils the human and personal side of this heavy metal legend, brought to you exclusively from Metal Mayhem ROC."