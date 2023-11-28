METALLICA, SAXON, MACHINE HEAD, FOO FIGHTERS Among Latest Artists Confirmed For Hellfest 2024

The 2024 edition of Hellfest will take place June 27 - 30 in Clisson, France. Organizers have issued the following update:

"After providing you with the first exclusive names a few weeks ago, we are now thrilled to announce the rest of the lineup for this 17th edition of Hellfest! 178 bands (+ 4 bands to be announced before the festival), 6 stages, and undoubtedly one of the most diverse and open line-ups in terms of “extreme music”! See you in HELL!"

The latest acts confirmed include Metallica, Foo Fighters, Avenged Sevenfold, Machine Head, Queens Of The Stone Age, The Offspring, Dropkick Murphys, Saxon, and The Prodigy.

Complete festival details, including the updated lineup, can be found at hellfest.fr/.