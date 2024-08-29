METALLICA Scholars Expands For Year Six With Support From Carhartt; Workwear Brand Donates $250K

"Last month, All Within My Hands announced year six of the Metallica Scholars Initiative (MSI) with the largest expansion and grant to date," begins an update from Metallica. "We are beyond thrilled to share that this year, MSI programs will be present at community colleges in all 50 United States plus Guam! When we launched this workforce education initiative, we did so hoping to provide resources to access alternate career paths. Being able to reach so many communities only six years in has been beyond our wildest dreams.

"An expansion of this magnitude would not be possible without the support and commitment of partners like Carhartt who understand the importance of investing in skilled labor. With Labor Day around the corner, the workwear brand has once again named AWMH its For the Love of Labor grant recipient, donating $250K to the Metallica Scholars Initiative. With the help of Carhartt, All Within My Hands will continue to train the workforce of tomorrow while empowering hardworking individuals to take their futures into their own hands.

"When you shop with Carhartt, your purchase helps fund scholarships for hardworking individuals taking their futures into their own hands and training to become vital members of the workforce of tomorrow."

