METALLICA Share Official "Creeping Death" Performance Video From France's Hellfest
July 12, 2024, 39 minutes ago
Metallica have shared more official performance footage from their show at at Hellfest in Clisson, France, on June 29. "Creeping Death" joins the previously posted "For Whom The Bell Tolls". Watch both clips below:
Earlier this week, Metallica announced weekend takeover events in the US and Canada with the following message:
"The first two North American shows of M72 2024 are less than a month away, so we’re here to help you plan your summer weekends! That’s right, the M72 Weekend Takeovers are continuing, and they’re full of fun stuff for you to get up to on the day between shows for every No Repeat Weekend."
Details below...
Foxborough:
Pop-Up Shop | August 1 - August 4
246 Patriot Place | 10 AM - 7 PM
Metallica Film Fest | August 3
Somerville Theatre | 2 PM
Tickets On Sale Now
Bastardane & OTTTO | August 3
Brighton Music Hall | 7 PM
Tickets On Sale Now
Various Blackened Events | August 2 - August 4
Check the Tour Date Pages For Details
Chicago:
Pop-Up Shop | August 8 - August 11
114 S State Street | 10 AM - 7 PM
Ross Halfin Q&A + Book Signing | August 10
Paradiso at Athenaeum Center | Doors 12 PM, Show 1 PM
Tickets On Sale 7/12 at 10 AM CT
Bastardane & OTTTO | August 10
House of Blues | 6 PM
Tickets On Sale Now
Damaged Justice & Blackened with Raviv | August 10
Avondale Music Hall | Doors 6 PM, Show 7 PM
Tickets On Sale 7/12 at 10 AM CT
Metallica Film Fest | August 10
Music Box Theatre | 11 AM
Tickets On Sale 7/12 at 10 AM CT
Minneapolis:
Pop-Up Shop | August 15 - August 18
400 1st Ave N | 10 AM - 7 PM
Ross Halfin Q&A + Book Signing | August 17
Minneapolis Institute of Art, Pillsbury Auditorium | 2 PM
Tickets On Sale 7/10 at 1 PM CT
Bastardane & OTTTO | August 17
Varsity Theatre | 6 PM
Tickets On Sale Now
Bowling Party with the Metallica Crew & 93X | August 17
Memory Lanes | 3 PM
First Come, First Served
...And ONE For All | August 17
Memory Lanes | Doors 7:30 PM, Show 8 PM
Free Event
Metallica Film Fest | August 17
Riverview Theater | 11 AM
Tickets On Sale Now
Metallica Takeover with Live Nation | August 17
Smash Park | 6 PM
$5 Registration Fee
Edmonton:
Pop-Up Shop | August 22 - August 25
11714 - 82 Street | 10 AM - 7 PM
Bastardane & OTTTO | August 24
The Starlite Room | 7 PM
Tickets On Sale Now
Disposable Heroes | August 24
Midway Music Hall | Doors 7:30 PM, Show 8:30 PM
Tickets On Sale 7/12 at 10 AM MT
Metallica Film Fest | August 24
The Rec Room at South Edmonton Common | Doors 4, Show 4:30
Tickets On Sale 7/12 at 10 AM MT
Seattle:
Pop-Up Shop | August 29 - September 1
210 S Washington St | 10 AM - 7 PM
A Conversation with SQUINDO | August 31
Here-After | Doors 11 AM, Show 12 PM
Tickets On Sale Now
Bastardane & OTTTO | August 31
The Crocodile | 6 PM
Tickets On Sale Now
Blistered Earth & Disposable Zeros | August 31
The Neptune Theatre | 8 PM
Tickets On Sale Now
Metallica Film Fest | August 31
Siff Cinema Egyptian
Ticket Info Coming Soon