METALLICA Share Official Live Video For "Am I Evil?" Featuring DIAMOND HEAD's BRIAN TATLER

During Metallica's performance at the Tons Of Rock festival in Oslo, Norway on June 26, the band were joined on stage by Diamond Head guitarist Brian Tatler for a performance of his band's classic song, "Am I Evil?" Metallica have released the official live video of the performance, which can be viewed below.

Metallica famously covered Diamond Head's "Am I Evil?" for the B-side of their "Creeping Death" single in 1984. The song was later featured on Metallica's covers album, Garage Inc., released in 1998.

"Relive the June 26 concert from Tons Of Rock with the ultimate souvenir... an official live audio recording on CD," states a recent message from Metallica. "The show is available now for pre-order in the Met Store and includes an extra heavy version of “Am I Evil?” featuring the amazing Brian Tatler from Diamond Head. Thanks again for an amazing show in Oslo. We hope to see you all again soon!"

Pre-order here. Expected availability is August 30.

Setlist:

"Whiplash"

"Creeping Death"

"For Whom the Bell Tolls"

"Enter Sandman"

"72 Seasons"

"If Darkness Had a Son"

"Fade to Black"

"Shadows Follow"

"Am I Evil?" (Diamond Head cover with Brian Tatler)

"Nothing Else Matters"

"Sad but True"

"Lux Æterna"

"Seek & Destroy"

"One"

"Master of Puppets"